ZenFi adds to management team

ZenFi Networks (ZenFi), which was recently acquired by BAI Communications, announced the promotions of Patrick O’Hare to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Robert Sokota to President of Link Solutions.

Patrick ‘Pat’ O’Hare will take over Vincenzo ‘Enzo’ Clemente’s former role as President and COO of ZenFi Networks. Enzo stepped down from his role upon the company’s recent acquisition by BAI. O'Hare is a key founding member of ZenFi’s management team.

Robert Sokota has also been a pivotal member of the ZenFi Networks management team since 2014 after leading Cross River Fiber’s merger with ZenFi. He has served as the company’s Chief Administrative Officer, and, since June of 2021, Sokota served as the President of CityBridge’s Wireless Division, where he played a key role in developing the company’s partnership with LinkNYC and the Link5G project. In his new role as President of Link Solutions, Sokota will lead the expansion of the Link5G project and its powerful multi-tenant wireless solutions throughout New York City and beyond to new markets. He will also continue to spearhead partnerships with CityBridge, Intersection, and others.

