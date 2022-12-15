Zayo highlights its latest network infrastructure expansions

Zayo highlightes a series of expansions to its independent fiber network infrastructure, including continued growth in its long-haul capacity with three new and overbuilt dark fiber routes, 18 new 400 Gbps enabled routes, and a newly completed Transpacific subsea route connecting the U.S. and Tokyo. This series of expansions from Zayo marks the latest in the company’s $250 million investment into its global infrastructure this year.

Zayo’s two new dark fiber routes include:

Cleveland to Columbus: This newly completed route is more direct than other available routes and provides new diversity from existing routes, giving Zayo customers an alternative routing option into Columbus, a growing data center and webscale market.

St. Louis to Indianapolis: This route provides the lowest latency and most direct path compared to other providers in the market, and gives Zayo customers an alternative route option to avoid Chicago when connecting East to West markets. The route is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

In addition to the new dark fiber routes, Zayo has overbuilt the following route with new fiber capacity:

Las Vegas to Phoenix: This low latency route will provide Zayo customers with ample fiber capacity, which is scarce along this route. In 2023, Zayo is set to enable this route with 400G capabilities using the overbuilt fiber.

New 400G routes include:

Atlanta to Orlando

Chicago to Columbus (Direct)

Cleveland to Ashburn

Columbus to Ashburn (Direct)

Dallas to Houston

Dallas to San Antonio

Denver to Dallas

Ft. Wayne to Chicago (via Indianapolis)

Houston to San Antonio

Los Angeles to Dallas

Omaha to Dallas

Orlando to Miami

Portland to Bay Area

Portland to Boardman

Seattle to Minneapolis (Canada Route)

Salt Lake City to Denver (I-80)

Tampa to Orlando

Tucson to Nogales

Zayo’s newest completed Transpacific subsea route connects Hillsboro, Oregon, to Tokyo utilizing the TGN-P cable marks the third Transpacific route for Zayo, in addition to its existing capabilities on PC-1 and Unity. The route provides a diverse option to PC-1 for a Transpacific cable landing in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and also includes a diverse landing station in Tokyo. The route is available with pre-provisioned and pre-tested 10G Waves circuits and is managed by Zayo’s network operation center (NOC) for enhanced customer service.

“Zayo is committed to supporting the needs of our customers, not only for today, but for the innovations of tomorrow,” said Bill Long, chief product officer at Zayo. “Zayo is one of the only national providers actively pursuing new fiber builds, which have been enabled through our extensive existing infrastructure footprint, expertise within our teams, and the agile business structure Zayo has worked to build over the last 15 years. The continued expansion of our dark fiber and wave routes provides our customers with the customization and scaling ability they need to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

https://www.zayo.com/newsroom/zayo-unveils-latest-series-of-infrastructure-expansions/