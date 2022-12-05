Webinar: New fiber connectivity options inside the switch chassis

As the next generation of data center switch designs advance, new possibilities for fiber management inside the chassis are emerging. In this one-hour webinar, we will hear from Paul Yip who will discuss an innovative fiber shuffle from Optec for transmitting optical signals from the switching silicon to the front panel. The idea is to facilitate the fiber management and system redundancy from the CPO optical engines. Then we will hear from Fujikura's Teruhiko Omori who will present the various types of fiber suitable for these applications.

Paul Yip is Product Marketing Manager of Optec Technology Limited. He joined Optec in 2015 and has key roles in product line management, field application engineering, and strategic marketing.

Teruhiko Omori is a manager at Fiber Optics Components Department, Optical Component Division, Fujikura Ltd. He joined Fujikura in 1990 and engaged in research & development, production engineering and business development of passive optical components and business development of fiber-optic cabling solutions.Manufacturability, reliability, and maintenance issues will be considered.

Date/Time: Dec 12, 2022 04:00 PM in Pacific Time

