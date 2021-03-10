T-Mobile US advances deployment of 1900 MHz mid-band

T-Mobile has achieved its year-end goal of covering 260 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G weeks ahead of schedule. In addition, T-Mobile has now deployed an additional, new layer of 1900 MHz mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G spectrum nationwide.

The operator has also begun lighting up three-carrier aggregation — combining three channels of mid-band 5G spectrum — which in tests produced peak speeds topping 3 Gbps on T-Mobile’s 5G standalone network. Customers with the Samsung Galaxy S22 are leveraging the capability in parts of the network now. Three-carrier aggregation will expand nationwide, and be accessible by additional devices, in the near future.

"We’re rapidly executing on our vision to deliver the highest capacity network this country has ever seen,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We’ve led in 5G coverage from the beginning, delivering a massive 5G footprint that continues to grow. And with Ultra Capacity 5G, it’s undeniable that T-Mobile customers have access to the most powerful 5G network around.”

https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/4g-lte-5g-networks