Swiss data center operator completes refinancing

Green, the leading Swiss data center operator, completed a refinancing package valued at CHF 480 million (approximately US$512.3 million) from leading international and Swiss banks.

Green, which is owned by InfraVia Capital Partners, said the deal will fund the expansion of its current capacity from 33MW to 81MW through the construction of additional capacity in Dielsdorf campus, the expansion of the existing high-performance campus in Lupfig and through opportunities of new campuses in Switzerland.

In the last three years, Green has intensified its cooperation with leading enterprises and public cloud providers (hyperscale companies), invested in sustainable technologies and pioneering innovations and completed new, energy-efficient and high-performance data centers in Zurich and vicinity.

Roger Süess, CEO Green: “With the acceleration of the growth program, Green is responding to the high demand from hyperscale companies who put their trust in Green when it comes to geo-redundant solutions. Green provides space, networks and sustainable growth to the benefit of hyperscale companies, enterprises and Switzerland as a whole.”

https://www.green.ch/en/blog/detail/green-completes-a-chf-480-million-refinancing-and-accelerates-its-investment-programs-in-switzerland