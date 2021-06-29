Starlink hits 1 million subscribers

SpaceX confirmed that its Starlink service now has more than 1,000,000 active subscribers.
In the United States, Starlink is priced at $110/month with a one-time hardware cost of $599.
"Think of Starlink as filling the gaps between 5G and fiber connectivity... reaching 3-5% where connectivity is limited" stated Elon Musk in a virtual keynote for MWC Barcelona.Some highlights1,500 Starlink satellites are currently in serviceover 5MW of combined power from the solar arrays on each satelliteThe Starlink constellation is currently carrying 30 Tbps of dataBy August, there will be global coverage except for the polesCurrently offering...