STACK breaks ground on 7th Northern Virginia data center campus

STACK Infrastructure commenced construction on its latest hyperscale campus in the center of Prince William County in Northern Virginia. Delivery of the first building on the campus is targeted for Q1 2024. The project is STACK's seventh data center campuses in Northern Virginia.

The new 40-acre site will add nearly 100MW of committed and scalable power from Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC). Construction will begin with a 36MW facility, with plans to grow the campus to multiple data centers supported by a 300MW substation.

“Expanding our presence in the heart of Prince William County represents a strategic approach of continuing to deliver scalable capacity where it matters most,” said Matthew VanderZanden, Chief Operating Officer of STACK Americas. “Powered with 100% renewable energy, STACK’s new campus offers a sustainable solution and allows our clients the ability to grow quickly in the world’s largest data center market.”

STACK noted that it nearly 1GW of current and under-development capacity in Norhtern Virginia.

https://www.stackinfra.com/about/news-events/press-releases/stack-infrastructure-breaks-ground-on-100mw-data-center-campus-in-northern-virginia/

