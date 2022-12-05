STACK and ESR to develop data center in Osaka

STACK Infrastructure and ESR Group announced a joint venture to develop a 72MW data center campus in Osaka, Japan.

STACK and ESR will jointly develop and deliver 72MW of data center capacity in Osaka’s eastern suburb of Keihanna. Construction of the first of three buildings will commence in Q4 2023 and will be ready for service in Q2 2025.

The deal further expands STACK and ESR’s APAC partnership, which currently includes a 48MW data center development in Incheon, Korea.

“Osaka is STACK’s sixth APAC market in 12 months since our entrance into the region, including the expansion of our footprint in both Japan and Australia to over 100MW each,” said Pithambar (Preet) Gona, Chief Executive Officer of STACK APAC. "This campus further deepens our partnership with ESR, allowing us to combine our capabilities to meet our clients’ strategic requirements in existing and emerging Tier 1 data center markets.”

“ESR’s strong regional development capability in Tier 1 data center markets ensures we are well-positioned to continue to aggressively develop data center facilities across Asia Pacific,” said Diarmid Massey, CEO of ESR Data Centres. “Our partnership with STACK enables us to leverage our respective strengths to target hyperscale customer growth in key markets.”

