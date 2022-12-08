SpaceX carries OneWeb 1 mission to orbit

SpaceX launched 40 OneWeb satellites to low-Earth orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Florida using a Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission added 40 satellites to OneWeb’s 648 LEO satellite fleet, almost 80% of its first-generation constellation that will deliver global wholesale connectivity for its partners. This milestone mission marks OneWeb’s first time launching from Florida, where its satellites are also produced by OneWeb Satellites – a joint venture between OneWeb and Airbus.

The launch will enable the company to significantly expand service and initiate additional connectivity solutions soon for partners across the U.S., Europe and much of the Middle East and Asia, representing all points north of the 35th parallel. The expansion of the OneWeb fleet will also enable coverage between the South Pole and the 35th parallel south, opening up connectivity services in Southern Australia, South Africa and parts of South America.

OneWeb’s connectivity solutions are already active in Alaska, Canada, the UK, Greenland and wider Arctic area to provide internet connectivity to unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.

OneWeb said it is on track to deliver global coverage in 2023.

The first stage SpaceC Falcon 9 booster previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage landed on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.