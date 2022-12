SpaceX launched 54 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It was the 15th mission for the Falcon 9 booster used for this launch. It previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and nine Starlink missions. It was the 58th launch of a Falcon 9 in 2022.