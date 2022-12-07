SiTime debuts MEMS-based oscillators for wireless infrastructure

SiTime introduced a new precision timing platform for wireless infrastructure including radios in small cells, remote radio units (RRUs), microwave backhaul, and SATCOM equipment.

The new SiTime Elite RF Super-TCXO is an entirely new class of MEMS-based temperature-controlled oscillators designedto withstand extreme environments in which 5G radios are deployed, while delivering the phase noise, accuracy, and resilience in a single, highly integrated device.

SiTime said its new devices also meet the stringent performance requirements specified by the IEEE 1588v2 timing synchronization protocol.

Until now, mini-OCXOs were the primary timing reference for 5G and SATCOM radios. Mini-OCXOs provided the stability over changing temperature that was necessary to clock advanced synchronized radios. While mini-OCXOs are accurate, they are notoriously unreliable, especially in harsh environments, and they consume excessive power and board space and require additional components, such as jitter cleaners and VCXOs for generating RF-capable clocks. One Elite RF Super-TCXO replaces all these components.

“To enable new services, radios are expected to deliver 10x the bandwidth of previous generations with significantly lower latency,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive VP of marketing, SiTime. “To achieve these performance goals, next-gen radios must be deployed closer to the user, and all nodes in the network must be time-synchronized. Past radio architectures used separate timing devices for the radio and for synchronization. The SiTime Elite RF platform integrates these two clocking functions, simplifying the radio timing architecture and delivering on the promise of 5G bandwidth and coverage.”

Elite RF Super-TCXO Family Highlights

1 to 220 MHz any frequency output

±100 ppb stability over temperature

-40 °C to +105 °C operating temperature range

±0.9 ppb/°C stability over temperature slope

±400 ppm digital control with ±0.05 ppt (parts per trillion) resolution

100 fs typical integrated phase jitter (19.2 MHz, 12 kHz to 20 MHz integration range)

0.3 ppb/day typical daily aging

144 mW power consumption at 1.8V

5.0 mm x 3.5 mm ceramic package

https://www.sitime.com/products/super-tcxos/sit5376