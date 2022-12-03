Ribbon appoints Dan Redington as EVP, Sales AMERICAS

Ribbon Communications has appointed Dan Redington as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Americas region, reporting to Ribbon's Chief Executive Officer and President, Bruce McClelland. Dan will succeed Steven Bruny who will retire in early 2023.

Redington has more than 30 years' experience leading sales and technical professionals and working with fixed and mobile operators. The majority of his career has been with Juniper Networks, where he most recently led the North America Service Provider segment. Prior to Juniper, he led the Customer Team focused on AT&T, one of the largest Service Provider accounts for Juniper.

"Dan joins us from Juniper Networks where he had an enviable record of success growing their Service Provider business, working with some of the world's largest fixed and mobile telecom carriers such as AT&T," said Mr. McClelland. "As we execute on our strategy to position Ribbon as global supplier of IP Networking and Optical Transport solutions, Dan's direct experience in IP Routing and Security, and in building high-performance sales organizations, will benefit us at a global level."

