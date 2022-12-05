Redis appoints Rowan Trollope as CEO

Rowan Trollope will become Chief Executive Officer of Regis, effective February 1, 2023, replacing Ofer Bengal, who will become Chairman of the Board.

Trollope joins Redis from Five9, where he served as CEO for over four years. Before Five9, he was SVP and General Manager of Cisco's Applications Group and an executive leadership team member. Prior to Cisco, at Symantec, he was Group President of sales, marketing, and product development, responsible for cloud security and the SMB market.

Bengal co-founded Redis in 2011 with Yiftach Shoolman and has served as its CEO since its inception.

“People are fed up with slow and unresponsive apps and businesses realize they need to redesign their products or else lose their customers. At the same time AI is revolutionizing how software is built and is being embedded in virtually every app,” stated Trollope. “In response, entrepreneurs have been hard at work inventing the next generation tech stack, from AI tool-chains to front-end frameworks to the database layer, to make it easy for developers to build fast, scalable apps with AI at the core. I’m excited to join Redis because Ofer, Yiftach, and their team alongside the incredible open-source community, have been creating an insanely great platform that is loved by developers like me. Redis is well positioned to continue disrupting the database market and taking data layer performance to the next level.”

Offer Bengal added, “I started this journey with my partner Yiftach almost 12 years ago, with a vision of disrupting the database space and revolutionizing the data layer performance. Together with an exceptionally talented team, we have made our technology a significant building block in the architectures of some of the world's largest and most demanding applications. As a founder, my relationship with the company will always be similar to that of a parent and child. Redis is very dear to me, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to its success and growth through my role as chairman.”

https://redis.com/



