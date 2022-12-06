Qualcomm debuts Compact Macro 5G RAN Platform

Qualcomm Technologies introduced a Compact Macro 5G RAN Platform to address macro cell infrastructure for mobility and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). Sampling is expected to start in Q1 2023.

The new platform leverages the Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells, while featuring macro-grade antenna module support with 256 antenna elements, delivering up to 60dBm of peak EIRP and up to 1 GHz of spectrum.

The new Qualcomm Compact Macro 5G RAN Platform offers long-range performance enhancements for compact macro products that more than double the range capabilities compared to small cells designed with the Qualcomm FSM 5G RAN Platform, significantly reducing the number of cell sites needed for wide area coverage.

Qualcomm said its new platform will accelerate deployment of mmWave infrastructure by facilitating up to 50% base station equipment cost reduction for a given coverage area, compared to similar high-power mmWave macro solutions.

“Building on our 5G infrastructure and mmWave leadership, we are pleased to announce a new long-range outdoor platform for compact macro cells that present our customers and operators with a cost-to-performance paradigm highly differentiated from traditional macro solutions,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This innovative solution will streamline deployments and accelerate mmWave adoption by providing the range, performance, energy efficiency, and form factor our partners need at an attractive price point. We’re thrilled to extend our technology leadership and expertise to help the ecosystem fully realize the benefits of mmWave for outdoor 5G networks.”

https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2022/12/qualcomm-announces-long-range-compact-macro-platform