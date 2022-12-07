Proxxima Telecom deploys Padtec dual 400 Gb/s transponders

Proxxima Telecom, a telecommunications service provider of Paraíba (Brazil), is deploying Padtec’s new line of dual 400 Gbps transponders for its new DWDM network connecting the municipalities of Campina Grande, in Paraíba, and Caruaru, in Pernambuco.

Proxxima Telecom intends to expand the service offerings and its customer base in this region and to later expand its operations to other neighboring cities and states.

“To accomplish this, we intend to continue counting on Padtec’s partnership, which has also helped us in planning the investment necessary to expand our network”, says Leonardo Gomes, CEO of Proxxima. He also emphasizes the quality of service and the agility of Padtec’s support areas as important differentials offered by the company.

The new generation of Padtec transponders features flexible pluggable network interfaces, with up to 400 Gbps of transmission capacity (based on CFP2-DCO).

“With this, we combine greater performance of the optical channels with the gradual expansion capacity of the network, according to the growth in demand and the performance of providers in the market”, emphasizes Argemiro Sousa, Business Director at Padtec. Another highlight is the product’s compatibility with the three shelf models of the LightPad Platform (with 2, 4 and 14RU height), supporting applications of different capacities in short, medium and long distance networks.

In addition, Padtec’s new line of 400 Gb/s transponders can also be financed through credit lines offered by the company to providers, of different sizes, throughout Brazil. Padtec offers the market financing options through BNDES, FIDC with the Sifra group, Finep (branch of investments in technology and innovation of the federal government), “vendor financing” with private banks and “forfait” operations for international sales.

https://www.padtec.com.br/en/proxxima-telecom-invests-in-padtec-dual-400-gbs-transponders-to-meet-demands-for-new-services/