Nokia supplies private wireless network for Chilean port terminal

Nokia will deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile at San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI), a facility spanning 31 hectares and supported by hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment and vehicles.

The new private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform and will use 4.9G LTE. As the single supplier for this project, Nokia will also provide the RAN network, training, implementation services and remote support.

San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI) is the main port terminal in Chile and one of the most important port terminals in South America. It is also the closest port to all the main cities in Chile, only 110 km. from Santiago through highway 78; and also connected to many key production centers in Southern Chile.



