Nokia supplies optical backbone for Portugal's research network

Nokia is building a nation-wide optical transport network spanning 3,000km for FCCN, which provides high-speed Internet connectivity and IT services to the Portuguese higher education and research system.

The agreement includes Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect optical transport and switching solutions, management systems for the dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) network, and design, implementation, and maintenance services.

Nokia submitted the winning bid in an international tender to build a new RCTS optical network as part of the 17 million RCTS100 Project, 13 of which came from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).The new DWDM network replaces FCCN’s legacy OADM network with Colorless-Flexgrid (C-F) reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers (ROADMs) to enable simple and remote reconfiguration of lightpaths, and increases network capacity by a factor of 10 using 100G/200G wavelengths.

