Microsoft acquires Lumenisity, a developer of hollow core fiber

Microsoft has acquired Lumenisity Limited, a start-up based in the UK developing hollow core fiber (HCF). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lumenisity’s next generation of HCF uses a proprietary design where light propagates in an air core, which has significant advantages over traditional cable built with a solid core of glass, including:

Increased overall speed and lower latency as light travels through HCF 47% faster than standard silica glass.

Enhanced security and intrusion detection due to Lumenisity’s innovative inner structure.

Lower costs, increased bandwidth and enhanced network quality due to elimination of fiber nonlinearities and broader spectrum.

Potential for ultra-low signal loss enabling deployment over longer distances without repeaters.

Microsoft said it made the acquisition to optimize its global cloud infrastructure and serve its Cloud Platform and Services customers with strict latency and security requirements.

Earlier this month, Lumenisity completed the development of the world’s first dedicated HCF manufacturing facility in Romsey, UK. The state-of-the art building spans 40,000 sq ft and will enable scaled up production of HCF technology in the future.