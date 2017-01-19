Meta halts data center expansion construction in Denmark

Facebook has selected Odense, Denmark as the location for its next data center, joining Prineville (Oregon), Forest City (North Carolina), Luleå (Sweden), Altoona (Iowa), Fort Worth (Texas), Clonee (Ireland), and Los Lunas (New Mexico) facilities as one of the cornerstones of its global infrastructure. The new data center will be built with Open Compute Project hardware designs and will be one of the most energy efficient to date. The company said...