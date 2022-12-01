Marvell's OCTEON 10 DPU paired with Nokia ReefShark 5G chip

Marvell is providing its OCTEON DPU technology to augment Nokia’s 5G “Powered by ReefShark” chipset processing portfolio for 5G radio access and transport systems.

The companies have worked closely on the new OCTEON 10 Data Processing Unit (DPU), which augments the ReefShark family with 5G transport built on 5nm processor and hardware acceleration technology.

Ari Kynaslahti, Vice President, CTO, Head of Strategy and Technology Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “The extension of our strategic partnership with Marvell underscores Nokia’s commitment to support mobile network operators with the industry’s most advanced technology for their 5G radio access networks. The combination of our technology and market leadership, and Marvell’s latest processor and silicon optimization, is rapidly advancing 5G network performance, enabling our customers to scale innovative new services with superior data throughput and lower energy consumption.”

Will Chu, Senior Vice President, Processors Business Group at Marvell, said: “Marvell is thrilled to continue working in close collaboration with Nokia to advance the ReefShark chipset by incorporating our latest OCTEON DPU technology – the world’s first 5nm transport processing solution for 5G RAN. We are proud of the accomplishments that our respective teams have cooperatively achieved and anticipate delivering further innovations based on the intersection of advanced technologies, expertise, and market leadership this partnership brings together.”