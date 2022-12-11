Marvell's Matt Murphy appoint chair of Global Semiconductor Alliance

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Board of Directors appointed Matt Murphy as its new chair.

Matt Murphy is President and Chief Executive Officer of Marvell Technology. He has led the company since joining in July 2016 and also serves as a member of its Board of Directors. Prior to joining Marvell, Matt worked for Maxim Integrated, where he advanced through a series of business leadership roles over two decades. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Business Units and Sales & Marketing, overseeing all product development and go-to-market activities.

“I am honored to become Chair of GSA’s Board of Directors and look forward to partnering with my fellow Board members and other partners to further advance the global semiconductor ecosystem,” said Matt Murphy. “Semiconductors have proven to be an indispensable part of the global economy and there has never been a more important time for the entire ecosystem to come together and collaborate on a global level. The semiconductor industry continues to be a catalyst for technological progress and the world is counting on this group to fuel innovation like never before.”

https://www.gsaglobal.org/



