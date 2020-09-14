Lumen partners with Genesys on cloud-based contact centers

Lumen Technologies has partnered with Genesys to launch a cloud-based Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).

Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud is an all-in-one contact center solution for enterprise-grade and Public Sector-grade communications, collaboration, and customer experience management. The API-first, experience-orchestration platform enables organizations to coordinate every customer interaction and touchpoint with frictionless and connected experiences for customers and employees.

"Moving from older contact center infrastructure to the latest technologies is a major change for companies, but the massive improvements to efficiency and effectiveness make it worth the effort," said Craig Richter, senior director of UC&C product management for Lumen. "Legacy platforms are capital intensive, while newer cloud-based or hybrid solutions are much more flexible and cost effective."

