Lightpath expands fiber backbone across the NY region

Driven by the 5G network rollout of a major wireless provider, Lightpath is expanding its fiber infrastructure across the New York Metro region, in total adding over 300 route miles. The expansion also serves thousands of additional enterprise, education, and government customers.

The announcement is an aggregation of numerous builds throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Long Island. Manhattan alone will see over 50 route miles of new network, including express fiber routes up and down the borough. Expansions in other areas, including Brooklyn and Queens, will further densify Lightpath's network to reach more customers, as well as support the 5G wireless deployment.

"5G wireless network deployments require incredibly dense fiber networks to backhaul and aggregate the massive bandwidths that they support. Expanding our fiber footprint in New York Metro to accommodate 5G is going to bring our network to thousands of new organizations," explained Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath. "Lightpath already had the largest and deepest, by far, all-fiber network in New York Metro (among competitive fiber providers) and now we will be able to serve even more customers in the market."

Lightpath's traction serving the wireless industry has continued its blistering pace in 2022. In May, Lightpath announced over 2,000 wireless sites active or in-process, which was an increase of almost 1,000 sites over the previous year. Since May, this number has grown to over 2,500 sites throughout the Lightpath footprint.

New York Metro expansion area customers will have access to the entire portfolio of Lightpath all-fiber solutions, including Optical Transport up to 800 Gbps, Ethernet, Internet Access, Private Networks, Dark Fiber, SD-WAN, Security Solutions, Voice Services, and other Managed Services.

https://lightpathfiber.com/our-network

Lightpath builds high-fiber-count Miami network Lightpath Lightpath disclosed plans to build a high-fiber0count fiber network in Miami. Lightpath's entry into Miami will kick off with a 55-mile subterranean network of new, high-count fiber in early 2023. All together, the company is planning 135 route miles.The Miami Central Business District (CBD) network will be customer-ready in January 2023, while two rings to the north and west of the CBD will come online in April 2023. During the initial... READ MORE