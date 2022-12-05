Lattice debuts low-power FPGA platform

Lattice Semiconductor introduced a low-power FPGA platform for communications, computing, industrial and automotive applications.

The new Lattice Avant series offers advanced connectivity with configurable SERDES up to 25 Gbps, PCIe Gen 4, high performance I/O, and memory interface support including LPDDR4 and DDR5.

The company claims up to 2.5X lower power and 2X faster throughput than similar class competitive devices.

“With Lattice Avant, we extend our low power leadership position in the FPGA industry and are poised to continue our rapid pace of innovation, while also doubling the addressable market for our product portfolio,” said Jim Anderson, President and CEO, Lattice Semiconductor. “We created Avant to address our customers’ need for compelling mid-range FPGA solutions, and we’re excited to help them accelerate their designs with new levels of power efficiency and performance.”

