Korea Internet Neutral eXchange picks Nokia for optical backbone

Korea Internet Neutral eXchange (KINX) will use Nokia's optical networking solution to connect KINX data centers in Korea.

Nokia's Re-Configurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) solution supports Colorless, Directionless, Contentionless, and FlexGrid (CDC-F) capabilities to enable improved performance and reduced operational costs. The solution will allow KINX to ensure reliable services to its end users without service impact, even in the case of multiple failures.

Nokia said its solution will provide KINX with full Layer 0 restoration capability using Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) feature. This provides seamless service continuity to the end customers in case of multiple fiber cuts and/or equipment failures, and allows KINX to reduce network disruptions by enabling automatic re-routing through alternate paths when required.

The KINX network will be deployed using Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch platforms, and includes use of fifth-generation Photonic Service Engine chipset (PSE-V), which deliver application-optimized performance for metro and regional networks.

Kevin Ahn, Head of Korea at Nokia, said: "The new state-of-the-art data center interconnect network will allow KINX to reduce operational expenses by automating the manual tasks of network provisioning and restoration. Nokia's next-generation optical network solution will allow KINX to provide a superior customer experience by quickly restoring network in case of a disruption. We are excited to work with KINX on this initiative to upgrade the legacy data center interconnect network for greater efficiency and cost optimization."

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/12/07/nokia-builds-next-generation-optical-backbone-for-kinx-data-centers-in-korea/