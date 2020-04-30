Keysight intros 5G automated service assurance probe

Keysight Technologies introduced a set of 5G solutions for automated service assurance, end-to-end quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) verification, and active testing in private and public 5G networks.

Keysight's solutions for maintaining QoE and QoS in 5G networks includes its Nemo Industry Probe, which supports early detection of issues such as interferences originating from multiple sources. Accumulated, these interferences in the network lead to QoS issues that adversely impact the efficiency of an operation.

Keysight combines the new Nemo Industry Probe with Nemo Cloud and Nemo Analyze to provide advanced capabilities that enable network operators to remotely monitor and visualize key performance indicators (KPIs) such as latency, data connection quality, voice and video quality, and data throughput. These measurements take into account issues such as interferences introduced by wideband noise from machinery and other radio frequency (RF) signals that user equipment (UE) may encounter in highly complex environments.

Keysight also introduces the new Keysight Nemo Active Probe, an advanced 5G network active remote monitoring solution that is ideal for large-scale deployments in fixed and mobile locations such as airports, stadiums, shopping malls, and train stations. The monitoring solution enables wireless service providers and national regulators to assure 24/7 operational network service, meeting service level agreements (SLAs) established to ensure adequate 5G connectivity levels.





In addition, Keysight offers a cohesive, software-focused portfolio of private 5G network lifecycle management solutions for advanced network visibility, end-to-end performance, and security assurance as well as network optimization across the protocol and application stack.





Matti Passoja, Head of Nemo Wireless Solutions at Keysight, said: "Keysight's new Industry 4.0 compliant active monitoring solution offers enhanced visibility into the state of a 5G private network from the perspective of the user equipment (UE). These new capabilities enable private 5G network operators to maintain continuous mission-critical levels of cellular connectivity in harsh indoor environments."



