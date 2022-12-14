Keysight adds 400GE Network Cybersecurity Test Platform

Keysight Technologies introduced its APS-M8400 Modular Network Cybersecurity Test Platform, an 8-port 400GE Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) network security test platform for data center network equipment manufacturers (NEM) and operators.

Keysight’s APS-M8400 is a modular, 400GE network security test platform that aggregates compute and field programmable gate array (FPGA) resources to deliver hyperscale application and cybersecurity test and validation. Key benefits:

Industry leading 400GE port density: The APS-M8400 offers the ability to test 8 x 400GE QSFP-DD.



Flexible testing options: The APS-M800 offers flexible aggregation of compute and FPGA resources to optimize the performance and scalability requirements for any simulated workload, using one or multiple 400GE test interfaces.

Hyperscale performance: The APS-M8400 can drive hyperscale application and cybersecurity test performance, including encrypted traffic loads, to effectively emulate the rigorous demands put upon data center and service provider infrastructure. This platform can generate up to 3+ Tbps of Layer 4-7 traffic, 5+ billion concurrent connections, 2.4 Tbps of transport layer security (TLS) traffic, and 2.4 million TLS connections per second.

Scalable solution: The APS-M8400 is designed as a “pay-as-you-grow" solution, allowing users to build out a system that supports today’s test needs and spending constraints, with the flexibility to add capacity as requirements change and budgets allow.

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight's Network Test and Security Solutions, said: “Data center NEMs and operators face conflicting demands to produce solutions that support ever increasing data volumes and traffic speeds driven by new standards like 400GE, while protecting systems against a growing, dynamic cybersecurity threat landscape - all without breaking the bank. Keysight’s APS-8400 meets these teams where they are, delivering hyperscale application and cybersecurity test loads via an industry leading 8 x 400GE of test port density in a flexible solution that allows users to add test capacity as demands and budgets change."

https://www.keysight.com/us/en/products/network-test/network-test-hardware/aps-100400ge-series.html