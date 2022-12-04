KDDI connects mobile tower to Starlink for backhaul

KDDI has deployed the first mobile tower in Japan to use Starlink for backhaul.

The tower is located in Hatsushima, a remote island in Sagami Bay. The service is now in commercial operation, following a series of tests beginning in 2021.

KDDI said that in order to ensure sufficient quality for cellular service with voice and data, Starlink met its technical guidelines in latency, jitter and uplink/downlink bandwidth. KDDI has completed its evaluation of Starlink and confirmed the conformance in customer experience that could be comparable to that of optical fiber, which it uses for urban towers.

Starting with this location, KDDI will expand its coverage to 1,200 remote towers in order to pursue its vision to bring an urban mobile experience to its rural customers.

https://news.kddi.com/kddi/corporate/english/newsrelease/2022/12/01/6415.html