Joint Warfighting Cloud contracts for AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle.

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contracts to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Support Services, Microsoft, and Oracle.

JWCC is a multiple-award contract vehicle that will provide the DoD the opportunity to acquire commercial cloud capabilities and services directly from the commercial Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) at the speed of mission, at all classification levels, from headquarters to the tactical edge.

This Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle offers commercial pricing, or better, and streamlined provisioning of cloud services. With JWCC, warfighters will now have the opportunity to acquire the following capabilities under one contract:

global accessibility

available and resilient services

centralized management and distributed control

ease of use

commercial parity

elastic computing, storage, and network infrastructure

advanced data analytics

fortified security

tactical edge devices

https://www.hacc.mil/Blogs/Blog-Display/Article/3240370/joint-warfighting-cloud-capability-jwcc-contract-awarded/