Intelsat's Galaxy 35 and 36 launch on Ariane 5

Intelsat's Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 geosynchronous satellites were successfully launched aboard Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.

Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 are part of five satellites that Intelsat contracted Maxar to build for the C-band transition. In addition to the five C-band satellites Intelsat has ordered from Maxar in 2020 to support their C-band spectrum transition, the company also contracted Maxar to manufacture its next-generation Intelsat 40e geostationary communications satellite, currently in assembly.

“With yet another successful launch, Intelsat has demonstrated its continued commitment to its media customers,” said Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras. “The continued refreshment of the Galaxy fleet will provide broadcast viewers with quality programming all across North America.”

