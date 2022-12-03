FCC clears Starlink for up to 7,500 satellites

The FCC granted SpaceX authority to construct, deploy, and operate up to 7,500 satellites operating at altitudes of 525, 530, and 535 km and inclinations of 53, 43, and 33 degrees, respectively, using frequencies in the Ku- and Ka-band. The FCC defered a decision on the full SpaceX Gen2 Starlink application, which envisions up to 29,988 LEO satellites in its constellation,

The FCC also granted SpaceX’s request for authority to conduct launch and early orbit phase (LEOP) operations and testing during orbit-raising, as well as tracking, telemetry and command (TT&C) during the process of removing its satellites from orbit, consistent with the parameters described in the application and related materials.

In addition, the FCC ruling deferred consideration of SpaceX’s proposed use of E-band frequencies and tracking beacons.

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-partially-grants-spacex-gen2-broadband-satellite-application

In a January 2022 filing with the FCC, SpaceX proposed to operate 29,988 satellites at altitudes ranging from 340 km to 614 km.39 Approximately two thirds of the satellites (19,440) would be deployed in shells centered at altitudes from 340 km to 360 km (below the International Space Station (ISS)), approximately one third (10,080) would be deployed in shells centered at altitudes from 525 km to 535 km (above ISS and below SpaceX’s Gen1 Starlink constellation), and 468 satellites would be deployed into retrograde inclinations in shells centered at altitudes of 604 km and 614 km (above Gen1).



