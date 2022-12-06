Expeto raises $12 million for private/public network management

Expeto, a start-up based in Vancouver, announced a $12 million Series B funding round for its solutions for simplifying enterprise networking over private and public mobile networks.

Expeto’s cloud-based NeXtworking platform solves mobile complexity for enterprises by making any kind of mobile connectivity (CBRS, MNO-provided LTE, 5G, etc.) a seamless part of a privately managed network. The goal is to enable enterprises to seamlessly extend private networks via any type of cellular connectivity with single-SIM mobility between public and private instances of the network.

Expeto can be deployed behind a corporate firewall, in a private or public cloud, at the edge or geographically remote sites depending on use case requirements. It supports creation of secure network segments, management of subscribers and network policies, and monitoring of network usage and performance.

“Expeto hides the complexity of mobile network management behind an easy interface and powerful routing platform that has been proven to help achieve ambitious mobile connectivity management goals in large-scale commercial deployments,” said Expeto CEO Michael Anderson. “Our work with enterprises and MNOs is rooted in solving the challenges enterprises face expanding private networks with cellular connectivity and the role we can play in helping transform industries based on compelling new use cases.”

The round was led by Sorenson Capital and included existing investors Evok Innovations, Lavrock Ventures and Mistral Venture Partners. Additional new investors included 5G Open Innovation Lab and Samsung Next. Expeto has raised over $20M total financing to date and will use funds from the Series B to accelerate innovation and expand go-to-market programs.

https://www.expeto.io



