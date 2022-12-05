Evolutio deploys Ribbon's Virtual C20 for virtualized call control

Evolutio, which specializes in the integration of cloud services and solutions, is upgrading its network with Ribbon's Virtual C20, making it the first European provider to leverage this solution, and gaining a more robust call platform.

Ribbon's Virtual C20 delivers call control that operates on the newest technology architectures while retaining the best features of its predecessors, dating back more than thirty years to the Nortel DMS family and the CS 2000.

"At Evolutio we are focused on innovation to provide a better service to our customers. This requires moving a lot of our network technology forward, which is resource-intensive both in terms of Opex and staff time. The Virtual C20 allows us to align ourselves with our customers' needs, providing them with the best offering and ensuring the best experience at every touch point, both for them and their users," said Juan Diego Barrado, CIO - CTO of Evolutio.

"We're proud that Evolutio trusts us to modernize their network and reduce costs," said Steve McCaffery, Ribbon's EVP Sales, APAC & EMEA. "Our highly flexible Virtual C20 solution, along with our professional services teams, create an especially compelling business case to the many service providers around the world still operating legacy switch platforms that are end of life. We believe that the Virtual C20 is unequaled in its ability to cost-effectively transform service provider networks without inherently requiring a massive replacement of last mile / kilometer infrastructure."

Evolutio believes it offers its customers the best option to achieve their goals, accompanying them throughout their journey of improvement and implementation of new technologies. With the Virtual C20, the expert company in service integration continues to improve customer service by increasing the efficiency of its operations.