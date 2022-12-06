euNetworks appoints Stephanie Lynch-Habib to President

euNetworks announced the appointment of Stephanie Lynch-Habib as President.

Stephanie joins euNetworks following more than 25 years working in the telecom and technology industry. Most recently she was Chief Revenue Officer at InterCloud in Paris, responsible for driving growth opportunities for the business. Before joining InterCloud Stephanie led the global marketing and communications strategy of the GSMA, the global organisation representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries. She has also held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Colt, responsible for marketing strategy and prior to that, spent 16 years with AT&T EMEA, holding numerous senior marketing, sales, and strategy roles. While at AT&T, Stephanie was a founder of the AT&T European Women's Network.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Stephanie to euNetworks,” said Paula Cogan. “She’s a great addition to the team and fills a critical position in the business. I am excited for the contributions that Stephanie will make to euNetworks as I move to take up the role of Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks in January. Along with Stephanie’s global leadership experience, her advocacy, and efforts for strong women representation in the telecom sector is commendable and we welcome her contribution to euNetworks’ diversity and inclusion focus as well as in the wider industry.”