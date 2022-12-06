euNetworks appoints Paula Cogan as CEO and Brady Rafuse as Chairman

euNetworks announced the appointment of Paula Cogan as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2023. Paula currently holds the position of President, euNetworks. Paula will succeed CEO Brady Rafuse, who will become Chairman of euNetworks’ Board of Directors, with the existing Chairman Neil Hobbs remaining on the Board of Directors as a Non Executive Director.

Cogan previously held various senior leadership positions in companies such as British Telecom, Verizon and Colt. Prior to joining euNetworks Paula was most recently Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and Customer Relationship Management at Colt, responsible for the commercial strategy of the business.

“I am excited to lead this exceptional and high-performing team of people through the next chapter of euNetworks’ growth,” said Paula Cogan. “euNetworks continues to distinguish itself in the digital infrastructure ecosystem, delivering critical internet infrastructure to customers. It’s an asset rich business, focused on developing and deepening its fibre networks, innovating and investing in new technologies to deliver highly scalable, owned and operated fibre-based and sustainable infrastructure in Europe. The vision that Brady and the team have followed and delivered creates an exciting opportunity for us all as we continue to drive the business forward. I want to thank Brady for that and also for his continued support as Chairman as we move forward in 2023.”

Brady joined euNetworks in March 2009. He has led euNetworks through its delisting on the Singapore Stock Exchange, privatisation with Columbia Capital, and sale to Stonepeak, with increased investment from IMCO.



