Ericsson completes first live 5G data call on Ericsson Cloud RAN

Telstra completed the first Ericsson Cloud RAN 5G data call on its commercial network in Queensland, Australia.

Ericsson’s Cloud RAN solution virtualizes the RAN baseband as cloud-native network functions for the CU (centralized unit) and DU (distributed unit).

Telstra’s implementation of Ericsson’s Cloud RAN technology employs an architecture in which both the CU and DU baseband functions are centralized versus approaches that only centralize the CU and leave the DU at the base station site. By placing both the CU and DU functions at a central site such as a Telstra local exchange or data center, Telstra will achieve more efficient utilization of compute resources leading to improved cost and capacity outcomes.

The centralized Cloud RAN architecture deployed by Telstra is facilitated by the recently announced world-first commercial network deployment of Ericsson’s packet fronthaul technology based on the Ericsson Router 6673. Packet fronthaul technology allows existing site radios to be connected to the centralized Cloud RAN solution using eCPRI (enhanced CPRI). eCPRI is both more bandwidth efficient and places the radio information in an ethernet-based format that easily connects to cloud infrastructure running the Cloud RAN CU and DU baseband functions.

Another unique aspect of Telstra’s Cloud RAN commercial network trial is that it is the first deployment of the Cloud RAN solution on Ericsson’s Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS), - a bare metal infrastructure that is specifically optimized for hosting cloud-native 5G applications both at central data centers and at the edge. The combination of Ericsson’s Cloud RAN running on CNIS as a system-verified solution reduces Telstra’s deployment and operational risks and ensures the best mobile network performance for Telstra’s customers.

Iskra Nikolova, Telstra’s Network and Infrastructure Executive, says: “Telstra’s ongoing partnership with Ericsson has reached another new milestone this week with the first 5G Cloud RAN data call over our commercial network utilizing Ericsson’s industry-leading Cloud RAN technology. This achievement clears the way for the wider deployment of Ericsson’s Cloud RAN technology, which will enable the full benefits of 5G for Telstra’s customers across Australia.”

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand, says: “Ericsson’s Cloud RAN technology is a key enabler of 5G-as-a-service-based architecture and supports Telstra’s move towards the widespread virtualization and automation of its network infrastructure. This Australia first Cloud RAN trial further demonstrates the industry leading innovation made possible by Ericsson’s ongoing partnership with Telstra while marking the next step in the transformation of Australia’s largest mobile network.”

