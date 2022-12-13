Edgecore builds a server/switch with Intel's Tofino and Xeon silicon

Edgecore Networks introduced a Server Switch with 32x 100G QSFP28 ports in 2U form factor and powered by dual Intel scalable Xeon processors and a P4 programmable Intel Tofino switch chip.

The CSP-7550 is a server-switch offers 4 open PCIe slots that can be used for various FPGA, Smart NIC, AI/ML etc PCIe cards for adding new types of functions and capabilities.

The CSP-7550 includes eight DDR4 DIMM slots per CPU, with local storage options including two SATA III or PCIe. In addition, the CSP-7550 supports an optional FPGA card, which has a high-speed connection to the Tofino chipset. With the FPGA card, the CSP-7550 is able to support extra-large tables for hundreds of millions of session entries or provide tens of GBs of high-speed buffering for Hierarchical Quality of Service (HQoS).

Potential applications include high-performance network visibility monitoring, hardware-enhanced virtualized security, and mobile LTE/5G gateway applications. The CSP-7550 could also function as a Server Load balancer (SLB), Network Packet Broker (NPB), Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), or 5G User Plane Function (UPF). The new server-switch solution delivers high-performance and flexibility in cloud data centers and at the edge, enhancing computing, switching, and storage applications to meet the demands of modern network deployments.

Nanda Ravindran, Vice President of Product Management of Edgecore, said, “Network operators are starting to embrace open network solutions and requiring more powerful platforms for high-performance computing. CSP-7550 Server-switch with enhanced CPU capacity and performance enables value-added application development to address continuously expanding network requirements. Edgecore offers greater choice and flexibility for network operators to build modern networking infrastructures for the multi-cloud and mobile-centric world."

“As the industry is gearing towards programmable infrastructure, we are pleased to offer multi-terabit performance with Intel Tofino Expandable Architecture optimized for customers evolving edge-to-cloud requirements, such as load balancing, security, telco user plane functions and broadband gateways,” said Barry Davis, General Manager of Marketing and Software Planning at Intel.

https://www.edge-core.com/productsList.php?cls=1&cls2=679