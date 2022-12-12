Deutsche Telekom selects Juniper for Magenta Business SD-X

Deutsche Telekom has selected Juniper Networks as the first network technology partner for Magenta Business Networks SD-X.

SD-X is a cloud-based, virtualized and automated platform that will provide a rapid, simplified and cost-effective transition from MPLS to software-defined network services.

Juniper is providing DT with advanced technologies to create a secure, software-driven network fabric that uses AI to provide actionable insights on real-time performance coupled with automated mitigation.

The Juniper solution provides client-to-cloud service levels with AI-driven intelligence to optimize and maintain the best user experiences. With AI-driven insight, problems are proactively discovered and addressed via recommended actions and/or self-driving network operations.

“DT has fully embraced the powerful value of intelligent networks with SD-X. This highly-scalable business model is more cost-effective than traditional approaches, while providing the agility and ease of use customers demand. In turn, these customers can use SD-X as the foundation for an experience-driven digital business for their own customers and employees. We look forward to working with DT to roll out more managed services across SD-X to deliver a game-changing networking experience,” states Manoj Leelanivas, Chief Operating Officer, Juniper Networks.