Dell'Oro: Double-Digit growth in N America’s Service Provider router market in 3Q

Growth in North America and the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) regions continued accelerating in 3Q 2022 leading the worldwide Service Provider (SP) Router and Aggregation Switch market 5 percent year-over-year growth, according to Dell'Oro Group.

“North America’s continued upward trend in 3Q22 was driven by SPs upgrading networks to gain the advantages of 400 Gbps technologies and expanding their networks to accommodate growing traffic. Demand for network capacity continues to increase, driven by 5G, IoT, pervasive video, and other technology trends,” said Ivaylo Peev, Senior Analyst at Dell’Oro Group. “From a worldwide perspective, solid revenue growth in the combined SP Edge Router and Aggregation Switch segment was partially offset by flat performance in the SP Core Router segment. The fast-growing adoption of Edge Router and line cards based on the newest ASICs, which support 400 Gbps connections and offer the highest available bandwidth, was the key reason for the Edge Router segment growth in 3Q 2022,” added Peev.

Additional highlights from Dell’Oro Group’s 3Q 2022 Service Provider Router and Switch Report: