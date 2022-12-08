CyrusOne aims for carbon neutrality by 2030

CyrusOne has pledged to become climate neutral by 2030, moving up its previous 2040 commitment by a decade.

To achieve this milestone, CyrusOne will continue to improve the energy efficiency of its new and existing data centers, procure renewable electricity at an accelerated rate to power the facilities, and investigate zero-carbon alternatives to traditional diesel backup generators. These efforts build upon the progress CyrusOne has already made, including achieving 100% renewable electricity across its full European portfolio starting in 2021.

“Our customers’ commitments to reduce their carbon footprints has inspired us to quicken our efforts,” said Kyle Myers, Vice President of Environmental Health, Safety, and Sustainability at CyrusOne. “It is becoming more and more evident that our previous target of climate neutral by 2040 was ambitious for its time, but is no longer ambitious enough. We not only plan to reach carbon neutrality by the end of this decade, but to do so while decreasing our water consumption in vulnerable regions.”

