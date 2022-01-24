Monday, December 12, 2022

Comcast lights 10G connection powered by DOCSIS 4.0

Comcast activated the first multigigabit, symmetrical Internet connection powered by 10G and full duplex DOCSIS 4.0, connecting a business location in the Philadelphia region to its live network.  The test involves a DOCSIS 4.0-enabled 10G node and multiple cable modem.

Comcast anticipates offering 10G-enabled services to customers in the second half of 2023.

“This live trial combines years of technology innovation and versatility to create a clear path to next-generation speed, reliability and performance for all the homes in our footprint, not just a select few,” said Charlie Herrin, President, Technology, Product, Experience at Comcast Cable. “What excites us most about 10G technology is the ability to continue our longstanding commitment to delivering our best technologies to everyone we serve.”

“We started this year with the announcement of our world-first test of 10G modem technology capable of delivering multi-gig speeds to homes and, as of today, 10G is a reality with the potential to transform and evolve the Internet as we know it,” said Elad Nafshi, EVP and Chief Network Officer at Comcast Cable. “It’s been an incredible year of progress, and we look forward to continuing to refine and harden our 10G technology as we work to make this service—and all its incredible benefits—available to all customers in the years ahead.”


Comcast demos 10G technologies

Thursday, April 28, 2022    

Comcast reached download speeds faster than 8 Gbps and upload speeds faster than 5 Gbps during a 10G event at CableLabs headquarters.For the demo, Comcast connected a 10G-enabled Virtualized Cable Modem Termination System (vCMTS) linked by more than 80 kilometers of fiber to the demonstration site. The fiber terminated into a production switch, which connected to what is believed to be the world’s first fully functional 10G-enabled Full Duplex DOCSIS...

CableLabs cites 10G milestones

Monday, January 24, 2022    

CableLabs cited a number of 10G milestones achieved in 2021:CableLabs recently published its first set of specifications for a new device, called the Coherent Termination Device, that enables operators to take advantage of coherent optics technologies in fiber-limited access networks. Typically used for long-haul, metro and submarine networks, coherent optics technologies enable operators to use their existing fiber assets more efficiently when teamed...

