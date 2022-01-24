Comcast lights 10G connection powered by DOCSIS 4.0

Comcast activated the first multigigabit, symmetrical Internet connection powered by 10G and full duplex DOCSIS 4.0, connecting a business location in the Philadelphia region to its live network. The test involves a DOCSIS 4.0-enabled 10G node and multiple cable modem.

Comcast anticipates offering 10G-enabled services to customers in the second half of 2023.

“This live trial combines years of technology innovation and versatility to create a clear path to next-generation speed, reliability and performance for all the homes in our footprint, not just a select few,” said Charlie Herrin, President, Technology, Product, Experience at Comcast Cable. “What excites us most about 10G technology is the ability to continue our longstanding commitment to delivering our best technologies to everyone we serve.”

“We started this year with the announcement of our world-first test of 10G modem technology capable of delivering multi-gig speeds to homes and, as of today, 10G is a reality with the potential to transform and evolve the Internet as we know it,” said Elad Nafshi, EVP and Chief Network Officer at Comcast Cable. “It’s been an incredible year of progress, and we look forward to continuing to refine and harden our 10G technology as we work to make this service—and all its incredible benefits—available to all customers in the years ahead.”



