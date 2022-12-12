Coherent partners with Korea's ETRI and KAIST

Coherent Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding with two Korean institutions, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), to foster collaboration on advanced electronic and photonic devices, with a focus on the Korean market.

The partnership covers a broad range of innovations in devices, leveraging silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, and indium phosphide technology platforms. The collaboration will address applications in power electronics for electric vehicles, industrial applications, and optical and wireless networks.

“Korea continues to be a strategic market for Coherent, and we really look forward to expanding our relationship with such well-respected partners as ETRI and KAIST,” said Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng, Chief Technology Officer, Coherent Corp. “We will begin by reviewing our respective technology roadmaps and identifying areas of synergistic interest where we can advance the state of the art and accelerate technology development in Korea.”

