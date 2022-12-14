Ciena supplies link between Argentina and Uruguay for Dedicado

Dedicado, the largest private national telecommunications company in Uruguay, has deployed Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical technology in a terrestrial and submarine high-capacity network to Argentina. The network can deliver up to 25.2 Tbps between the countries at rates up to 800G.

Additionally, Dedicado improves operational efficiencies with the deployment of a single technology across both terrestrial and submarine links and increases network capacity with the deployment of 600G and 800G wavelengths.

Dedicado is also utilizing Ciena’s industry-leading Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which uses advanced analytics and open interfaces to provide real-time network intelligence and visibility into the performance of the network in order to ensure a high connectivity experience.

