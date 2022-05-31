Monday, December 19, 2022

BT trials C-RAN in Leeds

BT announced a trial of cloud RAN technology in Leeds.

The pilot scheme led by BT Wholesale, part of the company’s Enterprise unit, will enhance coverage and connectivity for those visiting, working or living in Leeds and serve as a proof of concept for future developments.The project has seen the first units installed at key locations in Leeds city centre and will allow BT to track how the infrastructure improves access in the area. The infrastructure is currently being used by the EE and Three networks for the trial.

C-RAN technology uses specialist software which has the potential to be used in smaller, more compact units including existing street furniture.  

Alex Tempest, Managing Director, BT Wholesale, said: “The introduction of this new technology highlights BT’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that benefit residents, businesses, and visitors, whilst also supporting economic growth across Leeds and the wider UK.

EE deploys Ericsson’s Massive MIMO radios at key UK sites

Sunday, October 30, 2022    

EE, part of the BT Group, has begun deployment of Ericsson’s ultra-lightweight radios  to deliver improved 5G energy efficiency and network performance across the UK.EE’s first deployments of the equipment are in London, with sites in Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh, and Belfast to follow this year. The improved technology will be expanded to more urban and suburban areas in the future, where Ericsson is a key partner for EE. Operating within EE’s...

