BT trials C-RAN in Leeds

BT announced a trial of cloud RAN technology in Leeds.
C-RAN technology uses specialist software which has the potential to be used in smaller, more compact units including existing street furniture.
Alex Tempest, Managing Director, BT Wholesale, said: “The introduction of this new technology highlights BT’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that benefit residents, businesses, and visitors, whilst also supporting economic growth across Leeds and the wider UK.
https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-trials-state-of-the-art-5g-technology-in-leeds/
EE deploys Ericsson’s Massive MIMO radios at key UK sites
EE, part of the BT Group, has begun deployment of Ericsson’s ultra-lightweight radios to deliver improved 5G energy efficiency and network performance across the UK.EE’s first deployments of the equipment are in London, with sites in Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh, and Belfast to follow this year. The improved technology will be expanded to more urban and suburban areas in the future, where Ericsson is a key partner for EE. Operating within EE’s...