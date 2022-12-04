Australia's nbn to deploy Nokia’s new OLT and access controller

Australia's NBN Co has selected Nokia’s next-generation fiber broadband technology to deploy on the nbn network beginning in 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal will see nbn deploy Nokia’s latest MF series Optical Line Terminals (MF-14) and the Altiplano Access Controller for delivering higher capacity broadband technologies, such as XGS PON, 25GS PON, 50G PON and beyond.

nbn will be one of the first in the world – and the first operator in the southern hemisphere – to deploy the Nokia MF-14.

nbn said deployment of Nokia MF-14 OLTs will bring multi-gigabit residential speeds across its Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) network. Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller will bring web-scale software management and control to the nbn network. This will allow nbn to deploy enhanced customer experience tools, incorporate smarter systems and automation to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.

In November, the nbn network reached a record peak rate of 22.35 terabits per second downstream traffic, and this number is expected to increase up to 100 terabits per second in the next ten years.

Stephen Rue, nbn Chief Executive Officer, said: “Rapid technological advances will play a critical role in driving the economic prosperity of our nation and in enabling our transition to a smarter, digitally enabled economy. By leading the deployment of this next-generation technology, we can help meet our nation’s data demands now and into the future. Together with our network investment that is pushing fibre deeper into communities and extending fixed wireless and satellite coverage and capabilities, we are helping unlock social and economic benefits for households, businesses and communities across Australia. More than 8.5 million households and businesses are connected to services over the nbn network – this equates to approximately 20 million people relying on our network every day."

Ricky Corker, Nokia’s Chief Customer Experience Officer said “Nokia and nbn have been partners for more than 10 years and we’re excited to continue to support nbn in this next technological evolution, deploying more advanced and energy-efficient networking technology. "

https://www.nbnco.com.au/corporate-information/media-centre/media-statements/nbn-selects-nokias-next-generation-fibre-solutions