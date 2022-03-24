Aqua Comms names Jim Fagan as next CEO

Aqua Comms has appointed Jim Fagan as its new CEO, effective 1 May 2023, replacing Nigel Bayliff, who leaves the business on 30 April 2023.

Fagan currently serves as Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer at GCX. He was previously with Telstra, Pacnet and Rackspace based in Asia and USA.

Aqua Comms provides services on seven subsea fibre cables connecting North America to Ireland, UK and onwards to northern Europe and soon on the new EMIC1 route opening up from southern Europe to India.

https://aquacomms.com/latest-news/aqua-comms-dac-announces-appointment-of-new-chief-executive/

Aqua Comms signs with Telecom Egypt for EMIC-1 subsea cable Aqua Comms, Subsea Aqua Comms has signed a crossing and landing agreement with Telecom Egypt for the Europe Middle-East India Connect 1 (EMIC-1) subsea cable, which will connect the key European hubs of Barcelona, Marseille and Genoa with Salalah, Oman and Mumbai, India,.Telecom Egypt will provide EMIC-1, which is a new intercontinental subsea cable and terrestrial fibre system, a seamless optical path between East Africa, Asia, and Europe. EMIC-1 will land in Ras... READ MORE

Aqua Comms activates CeltixConnect-2 and North Sea Connect Aqua Comms, Subsea Aqua Comms confirmed the launch of CeltixConnect-2 (CC-2) and North Sea Connect (NSC) as part of its ownership of the Havhingsten cable system, which links Ireland, the UK and the Nordics.CC-2 is Aqua Comms’ second unrepeated system between the key data hubs of Ireland and the UK, with diverse landings into the Isle of Man (IOM). Together with CC-1 the new system brings resilient, high fibre count, capacity connectivity between these key hubs for... READ MORE