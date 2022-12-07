Apples boosts its cloud security

Apple introduced three advanced security features to protect user data in the cloud:

iMessage Contact Key Verification, allows users to verify they are communicating only with whom they intend.

allows users to verify they are communicating only with whom they intend. Security Keys for Apple ID - users have the choice to require a physical security key to sign in to their Apple ID account.

- users have the choice to require a physical security key to sign in to their Apple ID account. Advanced Data Protection for iCloud - uses end-to-end encryption to provide Apple’s highest level of cloud data security, users have the choice to further protect important iCloud data, including iCloud Backup, Photos, Notes, etc.

“At Apple, we are unwavering in our commitment to provide our users with the best data security in the world. We constantly identify and mitigate emerging threats to their personal data on device and in the cloud,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

