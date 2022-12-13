Aligned Data Centers to acquire ODATA data centers in Latin America

Aligned Data Centers agreed to acquire ODATA, a data center service provider offering scalable, reliable, and flexible IT infrastructure in Latin America, from Patria Investments and other selling stakeholders. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In connection with the acquisition, Aligned, which is majority owned by funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management, entered into a definitive agreement to receive a structured minority investment in ODATA from funds managed by SDC Capital Partners.

ODATA operates data centers in Brazil (4), Colombia (1), Mexico (1), and Chile (2).

“The acquisition combines a significant growth runway for expansion and a proven ability to deliver capacity at maximum speed, with regional expertise and partnerships, enhanced fiscal resources, and a resilient supply chain, to deliver a world-class data center platform that meets the demands of our global hyperscale and enterprise customers,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Data Centers. “We’re excited to welcome Ricardo and the ODATA team to the Aligned fold and look forward to fostering our joint commitments to customer centricity and operational excellence as we embark on the next phase of innovation and growth.”

https://www.aligneddc.com