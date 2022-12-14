Alcatel Submarine Networks activates Private 5G at factory in Calais

Alcatel Submarine Networks has activated a private 5G network on its submarine systems production and assembly site based in Calais.
Strategic partners include Nokia, Iliad, Free Pro, Sopra Steria and BSCA.
The inauguration took place in the presence of Alain Biston, President of ASN, Patricia Fornet, Director of Industrial Operations at ASN, Thomas Reynaud, CEO of Iliad Group (Free) and Pierre-Gaël Chantereau, CEO of Nokia France.
https://web.asn.com/en/press-release/industry40.html?did=D000000001EZ&utm_campaign=manufacturing_enterprise&utm_source+=twitter&utm_medium=organic+&utm_term=37c468c1-2192-4875-adcc-0c0c79a6088c