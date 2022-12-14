Alcatel Submarine Networks activates Private 5G at factory in Calais

Alcatel Submarine Networks has activated a private 5G network on its submarine systems production and assembly site based in Calais.

The deployment is described as the largest private industrial 5G network in Europe to date. The network will provide coverage to the 50,000 sqm of the Calais site. Eventually, 11 buildings as well as the loading docks will be covered by 59 5G small cell antennas (57 indoor emission points and 2 outdoor emission points).

Strategic partners include Nokia, Iliad, Free Pro, Sopra Steria and BSCA.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Alain Biston, President of ASN, Patricia Fornet, Director of Industrial Operations at ASN, Thomas Reynaud, CEO of Iliad Group (Free) and Pierre-Gaël Chantereau, CEO of Nokia France.

