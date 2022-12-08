ADVA launches optical cesium clock for resiliency

ADVA launched its latest optical cesium atomic clock designed to protect synchronization networks from satellite signal interruptions while providing stability and lifetime holdover margins.

The Oscilloquartz OSA 3350 SePRC is a super ePRC that leverages optical pumping technology to deliver full high-performance frequency stability. When used with enhanced primary reference time clocks (ePRTCs), it delivers holdover of 100 nanoseconds for a minimum of 45 days and typically 55 days. In order to achieve the same performance with the market’s current solutions, users would need multiple magnetic cesium clocks.

ADVA said its OSA 3350 SePRC provides optimum stability for ten years, a substantially longer lifespan compared with all other high-performance magnetic cesium clocks.

“Across all nations, our well-being and safety are more dependent than ever on critical networks using satellite-derived synchronization. At the same time, this infrastructure has never been more exposed to risk. Mitigating this risk is a fundamental part of a PNT framework. That’s why we’ve created a solution that offers a new level of protection by holding accurate timing for far longer than any other available technology,” said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. “With the industry-leading holdover of our Oscilloquartz OSA 3350 SePRC™, operators can ensure that even when timing networks come under sustained GNSS cyberattack, the essential services we all depend on will continue to function.”

